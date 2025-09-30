Software Ingeniør kompensation in Greater Bengaluru hos Airbus spænder fra ₹1.23M pr. year for L1 til ₹2.54M pr. year for l3. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Greater Bengaluru udgør i alt ₹2M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Airbus's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/30/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
₹1.23M
₹1.2M
₹0
₹25K
Software Engineer I
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Software Engineer II
₹2.54M
₹2.54M
₹0
₹0
Senior Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
