Airbus Maskiningeniør Lønninger i Greater Bengaluru

Den gennemsnitlige Maskiningeniør kompensationspakke in Greater Bengaluru hos Airbus udgør i alt ₹1.96M pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Airbus's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/30/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Airbus
Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per år
₹1.96M
Niveau
E2
Grundløn
₹1.86M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹102K
År i virksomheden
2 År
Års erfaring
2 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Airbus?

₹13.94M

Seneste Lønindsendelser
OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Maskiningeniør hos Airbus in Greater Bengaluru ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på ₹3,401,519. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Airbus for Maskiningeniør rollen in Greater Bengaluru er ₹1,875,955.

Andre ressourcer