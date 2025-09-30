Virksomhedsoversigt
AIG Software Ingeniør Lønninger i New York City Area

Den gennemsnitlige Software Ingeniør kompensationspakke in New York City Area hos AIG udgør i alt $135K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for AIG's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/30/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
AIG
Software Engineer
New York, NY
Total per år
$135K
Niveau
L1
Grundløn
$123K
Stock (/yr)
$12.3K
Bonus
$0
År i virksomheden
2 År
Års erfaring
7 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos AIG?

$160K

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
AIG in New York City Area میں Software Ingeniør کے لیے سب سے زیادہ تنخواہ والا پیکیج سالانہ کل معاوضہ $315,000 ہے۔ اس میں بنیادی تنخواہ کے ساتھ ساتھ ممکنہ اسٹاک معاوضہ اور بونس بھی شامل ہے۔
AIG میں Software Ingeniør کردار in New York City Area کے لیے رپورٹ شدہ اوسط سالانہ کل معاوضہ $170,000 ہے۔

