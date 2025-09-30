Virksomhedsoversigt
AIG
AIG Information Technologist (IT) Lønninger i New York City Area

Den gennemsnitlige Information Technologist (IT) kompensationspakke in New York City Area hos AIG udgør i alt $94.3K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for AIG's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/30/2025

Median Pakke
AIG
Information Technologist (IT)
New York City
Total per år
$94.3K
Niveau
hidden
Grundløn
$94.3K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
År i virksomheden
0-1 År
Års erfaring
2-4 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos AIG?

$160K

Seneste Lønindsendelser
The highest paying salary package reported for a jobFamilies.Information Technologist (IT) at AIG in New York City Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $299,875. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at AIG for the jobFamilies.Information Technologist (IT) role in New York City Area is $101,300.

Andre ressourcer