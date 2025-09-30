Virksomhedsoversigt
AIG
  • Lønninger
  • Finansanalytiker

  • Alle Finansanalytiker Lønninger

  • New York City Area

AIG Finansanalytiker Lønninger i New York City Area

Den gennemsnitlige Finansanalytiker kompensationspakke in New York City Area hos AIG udgør i alt $110K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for AIG's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/30/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
AIG
Financial Analyst
New York, NY
Total per år
$110K
Niveau
Senior
Grundløn
$110K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$12
År i virksomheden
0 År
Års erfaring
2 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos AIG?

$160K

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Bidrag

OSS

