Virksomhedsoversigt
AGTC
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
Top Indsigter
  • Bidrag med noget unikt om AGTC, der kan være nyttigt for andre (f.eks. interviewtips, teamvalg, unik kultur osv.).
    • Om

    Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is a biotech company that develops genetic therapies for rare and debilitating diseases. Its product candidates include ophthalmology development programs for X-linked retinitis pigmentosa and achromatopsia, as well as an optogenetic product candidate for advanced retinal disease. The company also has preclinical programs for otology, dry age-related macular degeneration, and targeting central nervous system disorders. It collaborates with University of Florida, Bionic Sight, and Otonomy. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Alachua, Florida.

    http://agtc.com
    Hjemmeside
    1999
    Grundlagt år
    102
    Antal medarbejdere
    $0-$1M
    Estimeret omsætning
    Hovedkontor

    Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

    Abonnér på verificerede tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

    Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

    Udvalgte jobs

      Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for AGTC

    Relaterede virksomheder

    • Microsoft
    • Tesla
    • Netflix
    • LinkedIn
    • PayPal
    • Se alle virksomheder ➜

    Andre ressourcer