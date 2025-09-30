Virksomhedsoversigt
AgentSync
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Software Ingeniør

  • Alle Software Ingeniør Lønninger

  • Greater Denver And Boulder Area

AgentSync Software Ingeniør Lønninger i Greater Denver And Boulder Area

Den gennemsnitlige Software Ingeniør kompensationspakke in Greater Denver And Boulder Area hos AgentSync udgør i alt $180K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for AgentSync's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/30/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
AgentSync
Software Engineer
Denver, CO
Total per år
$180K
Niveau
L4
Grundløn
$165K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$15K
År i virksomheden
2 År
Års erfaring
5 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos AgentSync?

$160K

Få Betalt, Ikke Snydt

Vi har forhandlet tusindvis af tilbud og opnår regelmæssigt stigninger på $30K+ (nogle gange $300K+). Få forhandlet din løn eller din CV gennemgået af de rigtige eksperter - rekrutteringsspecialister som gør det dagligt.

Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger
Praktikantlønninger

Bidrag

Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Software Ingeniør tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

Inkluderede Stillinger

Indsend Ny Stilling

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Software Ingeniør hos AgentSync in Greater Denver And Boulder Area ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $270,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos AgentSync for Software Ingeniør rollen in Greater Denver And Boulder Area er $180,600.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for AgentSync

Relaterede virksomheder

  • Google
  • Coinbase
  • Stripe
  • Databricks
  • PayPal
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer