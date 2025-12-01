Virksomhedsoversigt
Affirm
Affirm Softwareingeniørmanager Lønninger

Softwareingeniørmanager kompensation in United States hos Affirm spænder fra $315K pr. year for Manager til $704K pr. year for Director. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $790K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Affirm's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/1/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Manager
$315K
$228K
$86.7K
$0
Senior Manager
$625K
$274K
$351K
$0
Director
$704K
$329K
$365K
$10K
Senior Director
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Se 1 Flere Niveauer
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Optjeningsplan

50%

ÅR 1

50%

ÅR 2

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Affirm er RSUs underlagt en 2-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 50% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (12.50% kvartalsvis)

  • 50% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (12.50% kvartalsvis)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Affirm er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Affirm er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.



OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniørmanager hos Affirm in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $880,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Affirm for Softwareingeniørmanager rollen in United States er $565,000.

