Affirm
Affirm Softwareingeniør Lønninger

Softwareingeniør kompensation in United States hos Affirm spænder fra $226K pr. year for L4 til $533K pr. year for L8. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $277K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Affirm's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/1/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L4
Software Engineer 1(Entry Level)
$226K
$136K
$86.1K
$4.1K
L5
Software Engineer 2
$246K
$180K
$64K
$2.3K
L6
Senior Software Engineer
$349K
$207K
$142K
$0
L7
Staff Software Engineer
$448K
$236K
$212K
$0
Se 2 Flere Niveauer
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Optjeningsplan

50%

ÅR 1

50%

ÅR 2

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Affirm er RSUs underlagt en 2-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 50% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (12.50% kvartalsvis)

  • 50% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (12.50% kvartalsvis)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Affirm er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Affirm er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.



Maskinlæringsengeniør

Backend Softwareingeniør

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos Affirm in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $532,500. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Affirm for Softwareingeniør rollen in United States er $270,000.

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/affirm/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.