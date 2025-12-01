Softwareingeniør kompensation in United States hos Affirm spænder fra $226K pr. year for L4 til $533K pr. year for L8. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $277K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Affirm's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/1/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L4
$226K
$136K
$86.1K
$4.1K
L5
$246K
$180K
$64K
$2.3K
L6
$349K
$207K
$142K
$0
L7
$448K
$236K
$212K
$0
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
50%
ÅR 1
50%
ÅR 2
Hos Affirm er RSUs underlagt en 2-årig optjeningsplan:
50% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (12.50% kvartalsvis)
50% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (12.50% kvartalsvis)
The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Affirm er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Affirm er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
The alternate vesting schedule is for the sign-on equity.
