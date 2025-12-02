Virksomhedsoversigt
A+E Networks
A+E Networks Softwareingeniør Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Softwareingeniør kompensationspakke in United States hos A+E Networks udgør i alt $134K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for A+E Networks's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/2/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
A+E Networks
Software Engineer
New York, NY
Total per år
$134K
Niveau
hidden
Grundløn
$125K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$9.4K
År i virksomheden
2-4 År
Års erfaring
5-10 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos A+E Networks?
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Praktikantlønninger

Bidrag

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos A+E Networks in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $230,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos A+E Networks for Softwareingeniør rollen in United States er $134,375.

Andre ressourcer

