Virksomhedsoversigt
ADP
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • UX-forsker

  • Alle UX-forsker Lønninger

ADP UX-forsker Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige UX-forsker kompensationspakke in United States hos ADP udgør i alt $175K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for ADP's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/2/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
ADP
Lead UX Researcher
Alpharetta, GA
Total per år
$175K
Niveau
Lead Product Designer
Grundløn
$163K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$12K
År i virksomheden
5 År
Års erfaring
7 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos ADP?
Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger

Optjeningsplan

33.3%

ÅR 1

33.3%

ÅR 2

33.3%

ÅR 3

Aktietype
RSU

Hos ADP er RSUs underlagt en 3-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 33.3% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.30% årligt)

  • 33.3% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (33.30% årligt)

  • 33.3% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (Infinity% pr. periode)



Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede UX-forsker tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en UX-forsker hos ADP in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $201,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos ADP for UX-forsker rollen in United States er $160,000.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for ADP

Relaterede virksomheder

  • Nuance Communications
  • Asure Software
  • NETSCOUT
  • LexisNexis
  • Concentrix
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/adp/salaries/ux-researcher.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.