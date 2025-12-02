Produktmanager kompensation in United States hos ADP spænder fra $124K pr. year for Product Manager til $418K pr. year for VP Product Management. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $182K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for ADP's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/2/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Product Manager
$124K
$116K
$1.3K
$6.1K
Senior Product Manager
$151K
$141K
$2.7K
$6.8K
Lead Product Manager
$183K
$167K
$2.5K
$14K
Director Product Management
$244K
$197K
$19K
$27.6K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
33.3%
ÅR 1
33.3%
ÅR 2
33.3%
ÅR 3
Hos ADP er RSUs underlagt en 3-årig optjeningsplan:
33.3% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.30% årligt)
33.3% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (33.30% årligt)
33.3% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (Infinity% pr. periode)
