    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Software Engineering Leder

  • Alle Software Engineering Leder Lønninger

  • Buffalo Area

ACV Auctions Software Engineering Leder Lønninger i Buffalo Area

Den gennemsnitlige Software Engineering Leder kompensationspakke in Buffalo Area hos ACV Auctions udgør i alt $200K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for ACV Auctions's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/30/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
ACV Auctions
Software Engineering Manager
Buffalo, NY
Total per år
$200K
Niveau
hidden
Grundløn
$160K
Stock (/yr)
$40K
Bonus
$0
År i virksomheden
2-4 År
Års erfaring
5-10 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos ACV Auctions?

$160K

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Software Engineering Leder hos ACV Auctions in Buffalo Area ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $295,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos ACV Auctions for Software Engineering Leder rollen in Buffalo Area er $200,000.

