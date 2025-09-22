Virksomhedsoversigt
Activision Blizzard
Activision Blizzard Produktdesigner Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Produktdesigner kompensationspakke in United States hos Activision Blizzard udgør i alt $94K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Activision Blizzard's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/22/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Activision Blizzard
Product Designer
hidden
Total per år
$94K
Niveau
L1
Grundløn
$79K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$15K
År i virksomheden
2-4 År
Års erfaring
2-4 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Activision Blizzard?

$160K

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Hos Activision Blizzard er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)



OSS

Andre ressourcer