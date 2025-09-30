Virksomhedsoversigt
ActiveCampaign
ActiveCampaign Software Ingeniør Lønninger i Greater Chicago Area

Software Ingeniør kompensation in Greater Chicago Area hos ActiveCampaign spænder fra $176K pr. year for Senior Software Engineer til $180K pr. year for Staff Software Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Greater Chicago Area udgør i alt $185K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for ActiveCampaign's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/30/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
(Entry Level)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer 2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer 3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineer
$176K
$163K
$1.7K
$11.8K
$160K

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Praktikantlønninger

Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
RSU

Hos ActiveCampaign er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)



Inkluderede Stillinger

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Software Ingeniør hos ActiveCampaign in Greater Chicago Area ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $203,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos ActiveCampaign for Software Ingeniør rollen in Greater Chicago Area er $190,000.

