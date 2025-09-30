Software Ingeniør kompensation in Greater Chicago Area hos ActiveCampaign spænder fra $176K pr. year for Senior Software Engineer til $180K pr. year for Staff Software Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Greater Chicago Area udgør i alt $185K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for ActiveCampaign's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/30/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer 2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer 3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineer
$176K
$163K
$1.7K
$11.8K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos ActiveCampaign er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
Inkluderede StillingerIndsend Ny Stilling