Virksomhedsoversigt
Actalent
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Software Ingeniør

  • Alle Software Ingeniør Lønninger

  • Canada

Actalent Software Ingeniør Lønninger i Canada

Den gennemsnitlige Software Ingeniør kompensationspakke in Canada hos Actalent udgør i alt CA$106K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Actalent's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/30/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Actalent
Software Engineer
Montreal, QC, Canada
Total per år
CA$106K
Niveau
Mid Level
Grundløn
CA$106K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$0
År i virksomheden
4 År
Års erfaring
4 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Actalent?

CA$226K

Få Betalt, Ikke Snydt

Vi har forhandlet tusindvis af tilbud og opnår regelmæssigt stigninger på CA$42.3K+ (nogle gange CA$423K+). Få forhandlet din løn eller din CV gennemgået af de rigtige eksperter - rekrutteringsspecialister som gør det dagligt.

Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger
Praktikantlønninger

Bidrag

Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Software Ingeniør tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

Inkluderede Stillinger

Indsend Ny Stilling

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Software Ingeniør hos Actalent in Canada ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på CA$141,100. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Actalent for Software Ingeniør rollen in Canada er CA$122,049.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Actalent

Relaterede virksomheder

  • Databricks
  • Apple
  • Flipkart
  • LinkedIn
  • Amazon
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer