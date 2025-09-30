Virksomhedsoversigt
Acronis
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Software Ingeniør

  • Alle Software Ingeniør Lønninger

  • Sofia City Province

Acronis Software Ingeniør Lønninger i Sofia City Province

Den gennemsnitlige Software Ingeniør kompensationspakke in Sofia City Province hos Acronis udgør i alt BGN 92.6K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Acronis's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/30/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Acronis
Senior Software Developer
Sofia, SF, Bulgaria
Total per år
BGN 92.6K
Niveau
Senior
Grundløn
BGN 92.6K
Stock (/yr)
BGN 0
Bonus
BGN 0
År i virksomheden
5 År
Års erfaring
7 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Acronis?

BGN 277K

Få Betalt, Ikke Snydt

Vi har forhandlet tusindvis af tilbud og opnår regelmæssigt stigninger på BGN 52K+ (nogle gange BGN 520K+). Få forhandlet din løn eller din CV gennemgået af de rigtige eksperter - rekrutteringsspecialister som gør det dagligt.

Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger
Praktikantlønninger

Bidrag

Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Software Ingeniør tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Software Ingeniør hos Acronis in Sofia City Province ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på BGN 141,624. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Acronis for Software Ingeniør rollen in Sofia City Province er BGN 86,600.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Acronis

Relaterede virksomheder

  • Zimperium
  • BlueCat
  • Zerto
  • DataArt
  • StarLeaf
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer