Virksomhedsoversigt
Acronis
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Produktleder

  • Alle Produktleder Lønninger

  • Sofia City Province

Acronis Produktleder Lønninger i Sofia City Province

Den gennemsnitlige Produktleder kompensationspakke in Sofia City Province hos Acronis udgør i alt BGN 131K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Acronis's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/30/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Acronis
Product Manager
Sofia, SF, Bulgaria
Total per år
BGN 131K
Niveau
L3
Grundløn
BGN 131K
Stock (/yr)
BGN 0
Bonus
BGN 0
År i virksomheden
4 År
Års erfaring
20 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Acronis?

BGN 277K

Få Betalt, Ikke Snydt

Vi har forhandlet tusindvis af tilbud og opnår regelmæssigt stigninger på BGN 52K+ (nogle gange BGN 520K+). Få forhandlet din løn eller din CV gennemgået af de rigtige eksperter - rekrutteringsspecialister som gør det dagligt.

Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger
Praktikantlønninger

Bidrag

Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Produktleder tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Produktleder hos Acronis in Sofia City Province ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på BGN 176,780. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Acronis for Produktleder rollen in Sofia City Province er BGN 136,222.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Acronis

Relaterede virksomheder

  • Zimperium
  • BlueCat
  • Zerto
  • DataArt
  • StarLeaf
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer