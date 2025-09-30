Software Ingeniør kompensation in Pune Metropolitan Region hos Acquia udgør i alt ₹2.17M pr. year for Software Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Pune Metropolitan Region udgør i alt ₹2.81M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Acquia's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/30/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Software Engineer
₹2.17M
₹2.17M
₹0
₹0
Senior Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Staff Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Principal Software Engineer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***