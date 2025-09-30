Virksomhedsoversigt
ACME Software Ingeniør Lønninger i New York City Area

Den gennemsnitlige Software Ingeniør kompensationspakke in New York City Area hos ACME udgør i alt $150K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for ACME's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/30/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
ACME
Software Engineer
New York, NY
Total per år
$150K
Niveau
L3
Grundløn
$150K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
År i virksomheden
2 År
Års erfaring
2 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos ACME?

$160K

Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Ingeniør at ACME in New York City Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $274,999. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ACME for the Software Ingeniør role in New York City Area is $150,000.

