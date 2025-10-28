Virksomhedsoversigt
Accton Technology
Accton Technology Hardwareingeniør Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Hardwareingeniør kompensationspakke in Taiwan hos Accton Technology udgør i alt NT$1.64M pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Accton Technology's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/28/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Accton Technology
Power Design
Hsin-chu, TP, Taiwan
Total per år
NT$1.64M
Niveau
Advance Engineer
Grundløn
NT$1.64M
Stock (/yr)
NT$0
Bonus
NT$0
År i virksomheden
1 År
Års erfaring
7 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Accton Technology?
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Bidrag

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Hardwareingeniør hos Accton Technology in Taiwan ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på NT$2,162,251. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Accton Technology for Hardwareingeniør rollen in Taiwan er NT$1,181,817.

Andre ressourcer