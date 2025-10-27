Virksomhedsoversigt
Den gennemsnitlige Software Ingeniør kompensationspakke in Indonesia hos AccelByte udgør i alt IDR 242.71M pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for AccelByte's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/27/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
AccelByte
Site Reliability Engineer
Yogyakarta, YO, Indonesia
Total per år
IDR 242.71M
Niveau
L3
Grundløn
IDR 227.35M
Stock (/yr)
IDR 0
Bonus
IDR 15.36M
År i virksomheden
5-10 År
Års erfaring
5-10 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos AccelByte?
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

Site Pålideligheds Ingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Software Ingeniør hos AccelByte in Indonesia ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på IDR 323,354,328. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos AccelByte for Software Ingeniør rollen in Indonesia er IDR 227,352,089.

