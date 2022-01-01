Virksomhedsoversigt
Accedo
Accedo Lønninger

Accedo's løn spænder fra $32,714 i samlet kompensation om året for en Produktdesigner i den lave ende til $139,887 for en Ledelseskonsulent i den høje ende. Levels.fyi indsamler anonyme og verificerede lønninger fra nuværende og tidligere medarbejdere hos Accedo. Sidst opdateret: 10/10/2025

$160K

Human Resources
$93.9K
Ledelseskonsulent
$140K
Marketing
$76.2K

Produktdesigner
$32.7K
Produktleder
$93.3K
Programleder
$73.8K
Software Engineering Leder
$115K
Løsningsarkitekt
$108K
Teknisk Programleder
$99.2K
OSS

The highest paying role reported at Accedo is Ledelseskonsulent at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $139,887. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Accedo is $93,897.

