Den gennemsnitlige Produktdesigner kompensationspakke in United States hos AbleTo udgør i alt $161K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for AbleTo's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/27/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
AbleTo
Product Designer
hidden
Total per år
$161K
Niveau
hidden
Grundløn
$140K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$21K
År i virksomheden
2-4 År
Års erfaring
5-10 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos AbleTo?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Bidrag

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Produktdesigner hos AbleTo in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $194,700. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos AbleTo for Produktdesigner rollen in United States er $171,000.

Andre ressourcer