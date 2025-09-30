Virksomhedsoversigt
ABBYY
ABBYY Software Ingeniør Lønninger i Budapest Metropolitan Area

Den gennemsnitlige Software Ingeniør kompensationspakke in Budapest Metropolitan Area hos ABBYY udgør i alt HUF 28.19M pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for ABBYY's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/30/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
ABBYY
Software Engineer
Budapest, BU, Hungary
Total per år
HUF 28.19M
Niveau
L3
Grundløn
HUF 28.19M
Stock (/yr)
HUF 0
Bonus
HUF 0
År i virksomheden
5 År
Års erfaring
5 År
HUF 56.4M

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Software Ingeniør hos ABBYY in Budapest Metropolitan Area ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på HUF 34,507,330. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos ABBYY for Software Ingeniør rollen in Budapest Metropolitan Area er HUF 22,317,081.

