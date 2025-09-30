Software Ingeniør kompensation in Switzerland hos ABB udgør i alt CHF 122K pr. year for Software Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Switzerland udgør i alt CHF 118K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for ABB's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/30/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
Software Engineer
CHF 122K
CHF 122K
CHF 0
CHF 0
Senior Software Engineer
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
Lead Software Engineer
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
CHF --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Inkluderede StillingerIndsend Ny Stilling