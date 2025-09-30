Software Ingeniør kompensation in Milan Metro Area hos ABB udgør i alt €54.4K pr. year for Software Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Milan Metro Area udgør i alt €54.2K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for ABB's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/30/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Software Engineer
€54.4K
€51K
€0
€3.4K
Senior Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Lead Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
