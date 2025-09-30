Virksomhedsoversigt
Software Ingeniør kompensation in Italy hos ABB spænder fra €38.6K pr. year for Associate Software Engineer til €44.6K pr. year for Software Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Italy udgør i alt €38.6K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for ABB's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/30/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
€38.6K
€33.8K
€0
€4.8K
Software Engineer
€44.6K
€42.6K
€0
€2K
Senior Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Lead Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
€142K

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Ingen lønninger fundet
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos ABB?

Netværksindgeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Software Ingeniør hos ABB in Italy ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på €60,986. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos ABB for Software Ingeniør rollen in Italy er €43,426.

