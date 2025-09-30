Software Ingeniør kompensation in Italy hos ABB spænder fra €38.6K pr. year for Associate Software Engineer til €44.6K pr. year for Software Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Italy udgør i alt €38.6K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for ABB's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/30/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
€38.6K
€33.8K
€0
€4.8K
Software Engineer
€44.6K
€42.6K
€0
€2K
Senior Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Lead Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
