ABB Software Ingeniør Lønninger i Greater Bengaluru

Den gennemsnitlige Software Ingeniør kompensationspakke in Greater Bengaluru hos ABB udgør i alt ₹1.74M pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for ABB's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/30/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
ABB
Software Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per år
₹1.74M
Niveau
L1
Grundløn
₹1.44M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹298K
År i virksomheden
3 År
Års erfaring
3 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos ABB?

₹13.94M

Netværksindgeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Software Ingeniør hos ABB in Greater Bengaluru ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på ₹4,095,110. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos ABB for Software Ingeniør rollen in Greater Bengaluru er ₹1,655,470.

