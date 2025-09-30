Virksomhedsoversigt
84.51˚
Software Ingeniør kompensation in Greater Chicago Area hos 84.51˚ udgør i alt $133K pr. year for Senior Software Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Greater Chicago Area udgør i alt $125K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for 84.51˚'s samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/30/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineer
$133K
$133K
$0
$0
Lead Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Director
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Ingeniør at 84.51˚ in Greater Chicago Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $144,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 84.51˚ for the Software Ingeniør role in Greater Chicago Area is $93,850.

