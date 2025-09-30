Virksomhedsoversigt
84.51˚
84.51˚ Software Ingeniør Lønninger i Cincinnati Area

Den gennemsnitlige Software Ingeniør kompensationspakke in Cincinnati Area hos 84.51˚ udgør i alt $120K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for 84.51˚'s samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/30/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
84.51˚
Software Engineer
Cincinnati, OH
Total per år
$120K
Niveau
L2
Grundløn
$110K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$10K
År i virksomheden
5 År
Års erfaring
5 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos 84.51˚?

$160K

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Bidrag

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

Data Ingeniør

Forskningsforsker

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Software Ingeniør hos 84.51˚ in Cincinnati Area ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $163,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos 84.51˚ for Software Ingeniør rollen in Cincinnati Area er $118,000.

