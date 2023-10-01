Virksomhedsoversigt
6point6
6point6 Lønninger

6point6's løn spænder fra $69,000 i samlet kompensation om året for en Software Ingeniør i den lave ende til $170,439 for en Software Engineering Leder i den høje ende. Levels.fyi indsamler anonyme og verificerede lønninger fra nuværende og tidligere medarbejdere hos 6point6. Sidst opdateret: 10/10/2025

$160K

Software Ingeniør
Median $69K
Data Scientist
$141K
Software Engineering Leder
$170K

Løsningsarkitekt
$133K
OSS

Den højest betalte rolle rapporteret hos 6point6 er Software Engineering Leder at the Common Range Average level med en årlig samlet kompensation på $170,439. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos 6point6 er $136,993.

