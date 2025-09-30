Virksomhedsoversigt
Den gennemsnitlige Software Ingeniør kompensationspakke in Greater Toronto Area hos 3Pillar Global udgør i alt CA$79.2K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for 3Pillar Global's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/30/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
3Pillar Global
Software Engineer
Toronto, ON, Canada
Total per år
CA$79.2K
Niveau
L2
Grundløn
CA$78.6K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$559
År i virksomheden
2 År
Års erfaring
6 År
Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

OSS

Korkein ilmoitettu palkkaus Software Ingeniør roolille yrityksessä 3Pillar Global in Greater Toronto Area on vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus CA$87,877. Tämä sisältää peruspalkan sekä mahdolliset osakekorvaukset ja bonukset.
Yrityksessä 3Pillar Global Software Ingeniør roolille in Greater Toronto Area ilmoitettu mediaani vuosittainen kokonaiskorvaus on CA$78,605.

