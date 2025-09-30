Virksomhedsoversigt
3Pillar Global
3Pillar Global Software Ingeniør Lønninger i Czech Republic

Den gennemsnitlige Software Ingeniør kompensationspakke in Czech Republic hos 3Pillar Global udgør i alt CZK 1.13M pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for 3Pillar Global's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/30/2025

Median Pakke
Total per år
CZK 1.13M
Niveau
L3
Grundløn
CZK 1.13M
Stock (/yr)
CZK 0
Bonus
CZK 0
År i virksomheden
9 År
Års erfaring
11 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos 3Pillar Global?

CZK 3.5M

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Software Ingeniør hos 3Pillar Global in Czech Republic ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på CZK 1,260,198. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos 3Pillar Global for Software Ingeniør rollen in Czech Republic er CZK 741,943.

