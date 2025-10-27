Finansanalytiker kompensation in United States hos 3M udgør i alt $90K pr. year for T1. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $100K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for 3M's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/27/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
T1
$90K
$85.5K
$2.5K
$2K
T2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
0%
ÅR 1
0%
ÅR 2
100 %
ÅR 3
Hos 3M er RSU + Options underlagt en 3-årig optjeningsplan:
0% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (0.00% årligt)
0% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (0.00% årligt)
100% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (100.00% årligt)
You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.
33.3%
ÅR 1
33.3%
ÅR 2
33.3%
ÅR 3
Hos 3M er RSU + Options underlagt en 3-årig optjeningsplan:
33.3% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.30% årligt)
33.3% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (33.30% årligt)
33.3% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (33.30% årligt)
You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.