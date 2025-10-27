Virksomhedsoversigt
3M
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Data Scientist

  • Alle Data Scientist Lønninger

3M Data Scientist Lønninger

Data Scientist kompensation in United States hos 3M spænder fra $161K pr. year for T1 til $156K pr. year for T4. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $150K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for 3M's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/27/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
T1
Data Scientist
$161K
$152K
$0
$9.1K
T2
Advanced Data Scientist
$114K
$108K
$0
$5.9K
T3
Senior Data Scientist
$142K
$138K
$0
$4.5K
T4
Specialist Data Scientist
$156K
$146K
$0
$10.2K
Se 5 Flere Niveauer
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger

Optjeningsplan

0%

ÅR 1

0%

ÅR 2

100 %

ÅR 3

Aktietype
RSU + Options

Hos 3M er RSU + Options underlagt en 3-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 0% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (0.00% årligt)

  • 0% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (0.00% årligt)

  • 100% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (100.00% årligt)

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.

33.3%

ÅR 1

33.3%

ÅR 2

33.3%

ÅR 3

Aktietype
RSU + Options

Hos 3M er RSU + Options underlagt en 3-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 33.3% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.30% årligt)

  • 33.3% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (33.30% årligt)

  • 33.3% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (33.30% årligt)

You may choose one of five combinations of Restricted Stock Units (RSUs) and employee stock options for your award.



Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Data Scientist tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Data Scientist hos 3M in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $162,462. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos 3M for Data Scientist rollen in United States er $151,000.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for 3M

Relaterede virksomheder

  • Caterpillar
  • Raven Industries
  • Canon
  • Emerson
  • Baxter International
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer