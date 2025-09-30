Virksomhedsoversigt
1mg
1mg Software Ingeniør Lønninger i United States

Software Ingeniør kompensation in United States hos 1mg udgør i alt $76.3K pr. year for Software Engineer I. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $103K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for 1mg's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/30/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Software Engineer I
(Entry Level)
$76.3K
$55K
$21.3K
$0
Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer III
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos 1mg?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Ingeniør at 1mg in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $143,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at 1mg for the Software Ingeniør role in United States is $140,000.

