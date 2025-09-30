Virksomhedsoversigt
1-800 Contacts
Den gennemsnitlige Software Ingeniør kompensationspakke in Salt Lake City Greater Area hos 1-800 Contacts udgør i alt $117K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for 1-800 Contacts's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/30/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
1-800 Contacts
Software Engineer
Draper, UT
Total per år
$117K
Niveau
L2
Grundløn
$117K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
År i virksomheden
2 År
Års erfaring
4 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos 1-800 Contacts?

$160K

Ang pinakamataas na sahod package na naiulat para sa Software Ingeniør sa 1-800 Contacts in Salt Lake City Greater Area ay may taunang kabuuang bayad na $140,000. Kasama dito ang basic salary pati na rin ang mga potensyal na stock compensation at bonus.
Ang median na taunang kabuuang bayad na naiulat sa 1-800 Contacts para sa Software Ingeniør role in Salt Lake City Greater Area ay $116,500.

