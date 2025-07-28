Revisor Løn i Almaty, Kazakhstan

KZT 5,694,532
Median total kompensation
Median total kompensation
Virksomhed
Niveau Navn
Erfaringsår
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
Hvad er lønnen for en Revisor i Almaty, Kazakhstan?
Den gennemsnitlige samlede kompensation for en Revisor i Almaty, Kazakhstan er KZT 5,694,532.
Hvad er minimumslønnen for en Revisor i Almaty, Kazakhstan?
Selvom der ikke er en minimumsløn for en Revisor i Almaty, Kazakhstan, er den gennemsnitlige samlede kompensation KZT 5,694,532.
Hvilken virksomhed betaler mest for en Revisor i Almaty, Kazakhstan?
Den højest betalende virksomhed for en Revisor i Almaty, Kazakhstan er Ernst and Young med en gennemsnitlig samlet kompensation på KZT 19,363,691.
