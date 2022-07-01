Virksomhedskatalog
Packable
Arbejder her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
Top Indsigter
  • Bidrag med noget unikt om Packable, der kan være nyttigt for andre (f.eks. interviewtips, valg af teams, unik kultur osv.).
    • Om

    Founded in 2010 as Pharmapacks, Packable is a leading multi-marketplace e-commerce enablement platform providing category-leading brands with the connections, data insights, and services needed to enable accelerated online marketplace sales. Packable operates in the third-party (“3P”) space across 7 online marketplaces in North America, including Amazon -- where Pharmapacks is the largest 3P seller in the US by number of reviews -- Walmart, eBay, Target, and Google Shopping, among others, and also manages several direct-to-consumer (“DTC”) sites on behalf of brands. Joining our team is an exciting opportunity to partner with stakeholders ranging from Fortune 500 companies to digitally native brands while working in a supportive environment that prioritizes work/life balance.

    http://www.packable.com
    Hjemmeside
    2011
    Grundlagt år
    300
    Antal ansatte
    $50M-$100M
    Estimeret omsætning
    Hovedkvarter

    Få verificerede lønninger i din indbakke

    Abonner på verificerede tilbud.Du får en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Lær mere

    Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA, og Googles Fortrolighedspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

    Udvalgte Jobs

      Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Packable

    Relaterede virksomheder

    • Netflix
    • Spotify
    • Lyft
    • Pinterest
    • Google
    • Se alle virksomheder ➜

    Andre ressourcer