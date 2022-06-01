Virksomhedskatalog
JM Family Enterprises
    JM Family Enterprises, Inc. was founded by automotive legend, Jim Moran in 1968. It is a privately held company with $16 billion in revenue and more than 4,500 associates. Rooted in automotive and united in its strong culture and core values, JM Family is in the business of helping other businesses succeed. As a long-term partner, it is invested in its companies, associates and its communities. Driven by exceptional performance, current subsidiaries are in the automotive, financial services and franchising industries. Its family of companies includes: Southeast Toyota Distributors, the world’s largest independent distributor of Toyota vehicles; JM&A Group, a company committed to improving automotive dealers’ performance by offering Finance & Insurance products and services, dealership training and consulting; World Omni Financial Corp. (dba Southeast Toyota Finance), a captive financial services company driven to delivering an exceptional dealership and customer experience for Toyota customers in the Southeast; JM Lexus, one of South Florida’s leading Lexus dealers; DataScan, a provider of solutions for wholesale asset financing and inventory risk management; and Home Franchise Concepts, a multi-brand franchise network consisting of Budget Blinds, Tailored Living featuring PremierGarage, Concrete Craft, AdvantaClean, Kitchen Tune-Up, Bath Tune-Up and Two Maids & A Mop. JM Family has earned various awards for its culture, products and services, including 23 consecutive years on Fortune’s 100 Best Companies to Work For list.

    https://jmfamily.com
    1968
    3,500
    $10B+
