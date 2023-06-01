Virksomhedskatalog
Jam.gg
Arbejder her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
Top Indsigter
  • Bidrag med noget unikt om Jam.gg, der kan være nyttigt for andre (f.eks. interviewtips, valg af teams, unik kultur osv.).
    • Om

    Jam.gg is a free cloud-based platform for playing party games directly from your web browser. It aims to build the most accessible, fun, and shareable gaming platform online. With over 5 million users globally, the startup has a team of 60+ talents building a new social gaming ecosystem for developers, creators, and brands. The company is a post-Series A YCombinator 2020 startup with advisors such as Kenji Matsubara, Justin Waldron, Jeffrey Rosen, and Kun Gao. Interested individuals can submit their resumes on Lever to join the growing team.

    https://jam.gg
    Hjemmeside
    2020
    Grundlagt år
    126
    Antal ansatte
    $10M-$50M
    Estimeret omsætning
    Hovedkvarter

    Få verificerede lønninger i din indbakke

    Abonner på verificerede tilbud.Du får en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Lær mere

    Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA, og Googles Fortrolighedspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

    Udvalgte Jobs

      Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Jam.gg

    Relaterede virksomheder

    • PayPal
    • Dropbox
    • Amazon
    • Flipkart
    • Databricks
    • Se alle virksomheder ➜

    Andre ressourcer