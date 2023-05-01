Virksomhedskatalog
Fox Racing
Arbejder her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
Top Indsigter
  • Bidrag med noget unikt om Fox Racing, der kan være nyttigt for andre (f.eks. interviewtips, valg af teams, unik kultur osv.).
    • Om

    Fox Racing is a global leader in motocross and mountain biking gear and apparel. The company was founded by Geoff Fox, who believed his high-performance suspension and engine components could give riders an on-track advantage. Fox Racing has expanded its activities and products into Mountain Bike, BMX, Surf and Wakeboard, but the idea of elevating athletic performance through progressive innovation is still what drives them. The company employs over 500 people in over 20 countries worldwide and has a proud history of sponsoring some of the finest athletes.

    foxracing.com
    Hjemmeside
    1974
    Grundlagt år
    583
    Antal ansatte
    $100M-$250M
    Estimeret omsætning
    Hovedkvarter

    Få verificerede lønninger i din indbakke

    Abonner på verificerede tilbud.Du får en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Lær mere

    Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA, og Googles Fortrolighedspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

    Udvalgte Jobs

      Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Fox Racing

    Relaterede virksomheder

    • Stripe
    • Facebook
    • PayPal
    • Dropbox
    • Flipkart
    • Se alle virksomheder ➜

    Andre ressourcer