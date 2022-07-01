Virksomhedskatalog
Feedonomics
Arbejder her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
Top Indsigter
  • Bidrag med noget unikt om Feedonomics, der kan være nyttigt for andre (f.eks. interviewtips, valg af teams, unik kultur osv.).
    • Om

    As a leading product feed management platform, Feedonomics partners with agencies, brands, and retailers to optimize and list their products on the top ecommerce shopping destinations around the world. What makes us different from other SaaS companies in the space? We manage everything from integration and full-service onboarding to ongoing feed maintenance for our clients, enabling them to expand their ecommerce business more efficiently.Since its inception in 2014, Feedonomics has developed an incredible reputation for our full-service approach to feed management, our inclusive culture, and our industry-leading technology. With principles that go beyond optics, Feedonomics looks to deliver the same people-first strategy internally as we do externally.

    https://feedonomics.com
    Hjemmeside
    2014
    Grundlagt år
    300
    Antal ansatte
    $50M-$100M
    Estimeret omsætning
    Hovedkvarter

    Få verificerede lønninger i din indbakke

    Abonner på verificerede tilbud.Du får en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Lær mere

    Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA, og Googles Fortrolighedspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

    Udvalgte Jobs

      Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Feedonomics

    Relaterede virksomheder

    • Spotify
    • Google
    • Stripe
    • Coinbase
    • Uber
    • Se alle virksomheder ➜

    Andre ressourcer