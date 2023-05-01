Virksomhedskatalog
Discovery Senior Living
Arbejder her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
Top Indsigter
  • Bidrag med noget unikt om Discovery Senior Living, der kan være nyttigt for andre (f.eks. interviewtips, valg af teams, unik kultur osv.).
    • Om

    Discovery Senior Living is a family of companies that develops, builds, markets, and operates luxury senior-living communities across the United States. With over 9,500 homes under development, the company is an industry leader in creating world-class, resort-style communities. They offer senior apartments, independent living, personal care, assisted living, memory care, and at-home care. The company is committed to providing superior, personalized care and service while ensuring dignity and quality of life for their residents.

    http://discoveryseniorliving.com
    Hjemmeside
    1991
    Grundlagt år
    3,001
    Antal ansatte
    $500M-$1B
    Estimeret omsætning
    Hovedkvarter

    Få verificerede lønninger i din indbakke

    Abonner på verificerede tilbud.Du får en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Lær mere

    Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA, og Googles Fortrolighedspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

    Udvalgte Jobs

      Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Discovery Senior Living

    Relaterede virksomheder

    • Square
    • Google
    • Spotify
    • Facebook
    • Amazon
    • Se alle virksomheder ➜

    Andre ressourcer