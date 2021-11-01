Virksomhedskatalog
Cedar
    • Om

    Cedar’s mission is to empower us all to easily and affordably pursue the care we need. Cedar is fulfilling this mission by addressing the root cause of affordability in healthcare: insufficient access to the information and resources necessary to pay a healthcare bill.

    Leveraging 200+ integrations with ecosystem partners, Cedar has built a unique, innovative platform that simplifies the fragmented reality of healthcare billing in a convenient, simple user experience—all powered by data science and interactive design.

    cedar.com
    Hjemmeside
    2016
    Grundlagt år
    400
    Antal ansatte
    $100M-$250M
    Estimeret omsætning
    Hovedkvarter

