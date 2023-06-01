Virksomhedskatalog
Ballislife
Arbejder her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
Top Indsigter
  • Bidrag med noget unikt om Ballislife, der kan være nyttigt for andre (f.eks. interviewtips, valg af teams, unik kultur osv.).
    • Om

    Ballislife is a basketball lifestyle brand that started in 2005 by making "mixtapes" of the best high school players in the nation. They follow, cover, generate, and share content about basketball players at every major event. Their videos have over 150 million views on YouTube, and their social networks are followed by hundreds of thousands of fans. They also have their own events, including the annual Ballislife High School All-American game, and a popular clothing line. Ballislife is a movement for the love of the game.

    https://ballislife.com
    Hjemmeside
    2005
    Grundlagt år
    59
    Antal ansatte
    $10M-$50M
    Estimeret omsætning
    Hovedkvarter

    Få verificerede lønninger i din indbakke

    Abonner på verificerede tilbud.Du får en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Lær mere

    Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA, og Googles Fortrolighedspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

    Udvalgte Jobs

      Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Ballislife

    Relaterede virksomheder

    • Flipkart
    • Databricks
    • Amazon
    • Microsoft
    • Pinterest
    • Se alle virksomheder ➜

    Andre ressourcer