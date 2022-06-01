Virksomhedskatalog
Airwallex
    Established in Melbourne in 2015, Airwallex is a payments platform transforming the way businesses move and manage money globally.In today’s fast-changing digital era, our purpose is to empower businesses of all sizes to grow without borders, and by doing so, contribute to the global economy. With technology at our core, we built a global financial infrastructure to help businesses transact, collect and pay across 130+ countries and 50+ currencies, without the constraints of the traditional global financial system. In just five years since we were founded, Airwallex has grown to become Australia’s fastest-growing fintech unicorn and a well-funded international technology leader backed by world-leading investors. Our leadership, innovation and scale have been recognised and awarded by leading independent authorities, such as listing in Forbes' Cloud 100 2020, and placing in the Top 50 of KPMG’s Global Fintech100 two years in a row.To support our ambitious growth plans, we’re looking to expand our global teams with smart, driven and passionate individuals who are excited about joining our rocketship and taking on the challenge of a lifetime.

    http://www.airwallex.com
    2015
    1,000
    $100M-$250M
