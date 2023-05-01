Virksomhedskatalog
Acreage Holdings
Arbejder her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
Top Indsigter
  • Bidrag med noget unikt om Acreage Holdings, der kan være nyttigt for andre (f.eks. interviewtips, valg af teams, unik kultur osv.).
    • Om

    Acreage is a New York-based company that operates cannabis cultivation and retailing facilities across the US, including its own retail store brand, The Botanist. They offer a wide range of cannabis products, including award-winning brands like Botanist and Tweed, as well as medical and edibles brands. Acreage also owns a hemp subsidiary, Universal Hemp, which distributes and sells CBD products nationwide. The company has focused on creating a seamless, consumer-focused, branded experience since its founding in 2011.

    acreageholdings.com
    Hjemmeside
    2014
    Grundlagt år
    241
    Antal ansatte
    $50M-$100M
    Estimeret omsætning
    Hovedkvarter

    Få verificerede lønninger i din indbakke

    Abonner på verificerede tilbud.Du får en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Lær mere

    Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA, og Googles Fortrolighedspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

    Udvalgte Jobs

      Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Acreage Holdings

    Relaterede virksomheder

    • Apple
    • DoorDash
    • SoFi
    • Databricks
    • Coinbase
    • Se alle virksomheder ➜

    Andre ressourcer