Virksomhedskatalog
30SecondsToFly
Arbejder her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
Top Indsigter
  • Bidrag med noget unikt om 30SecondsToFly, der kan være nyttigt for andre (f.eks. interviewtips, valg af teams, unik kultur osv.).
    • Om

    30SecondsToFly is a company that is using machine learning and artificial intelligence to revolutionize corporate travel. Their technology, "Claire," is an AI-powered travel agent that books flights and hotels for travelers while learning their preferences and applying travel policies. Claire automates repetitive tasks, allowing human agents to focus on high-touch customer interactions. This improves the customer experience and reduces call center costs. 30SecondsToFly was awarded the $100,000 General Catalyst Award for Travel Innovation 2019, recognizing them as the most innovative and disruptive company in travel.

    http://www.30secondstofly.com
    Hjemmeside
    2015
    Grundlagt år
    31
    Antal ansatte
    $1M-$10M
    Estimeret omsætning
    Hovedkvarter

    Få verificerede lønninger i din indbakke

    Abonner på verificerede tilbud.Du får en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Lær mere

    Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA, og Googles Fortrolighedspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

    Udvalgte Jobs

      Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for 30SecondsToFly

    Relaterede virksomheder

    • Pinterest
    • Apple
    • PayPal
    • Coinbase
    • Airbnb
    • Se alle virksomheder ➜

    Andre ressourcer